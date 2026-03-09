‘Outlast’ winner Paul Preece Jr. arrested on charges including alleged rape of a child

Paul Preece Jr., who won the first season of the Netflix survival competition series Outlast, has been arrested in Tennessee on multiple sex crime charges, including the alleged rape of a child.

Jail records from Knox County Jail state that the 51-year-old was arrested on March 6 and charged with rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, and attempted rape of a child, Page Six reported.

Preece is currently being held on a $150,000 bond. He previously competed on the debut season of Outlast in 2023, a survival reality show that places contestants in the remote wilderness of Alaska to compete for a $1 million prize.

The series begins with 16 contestants dropped by parachute into the region’s harsh fall conditions, where they are divided into teams and must rely on one another to survive. Unlike many competition shows, contestants cannot compete alone, though teams can be reduced to as few as two members.

Participants are allowed to switch teams throughout the competition, and there are no eliminations by vote—the only way to leave the game is to quit.

Preece ultimately won the inaugural season alongside teammates Seth Lueker and Nick Radner. The series was renewed for a third season in February 2025.