Rachel Zoe falls victim to rising Hollywood burglaries

Rachel Zoe, TV personality and celebrity stylist, is the latest affected by Hollywood’s crime wave.

As per TMZ, allegedly, during the rise of high-profile burglaries, Rachel’s Bel Air home was broken into early Sunday morning while she was out of town.

The outlet was informed by law enforcement that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was in Las Vegas, attending the opening of a private members' club when the incident happened back in Los Angeles.

During the early hours, authorities were alerted when Rachel’s home’s security alarm was triggered, prompting the alarm company to notify the police.

Officers responding to the scene reportedly spotted two male suspects leaving the property. No one was inside the home at the time of the break-in.

The incident comes amid a wave of celebrity burglaries that has hit some of Los Angeles' neighbourhoods in recent years.

Several high-profile figures have been targeted while away from their homes, often during major events or travel.

Rachel Zoe’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke were both burglarised in November while they were away in Las Vegas attending BravoCon.

Back in August, singer Lionel Richie was reportedly inside his home when an intruder broke in.

The incident at Richie's home followed another high-profile burglary in 2025 involving actor Brad Pitt.