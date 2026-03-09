Shamed Andrew slid in forgiveness plea for Prince William
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor asked Prince William to forgive him and move on
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor begged Prince William to forgive him over his salacious friendship to Jeffrey Epstein.
The ex Duke of York made the plea at the funeral on Duchess of Kent last year, where he asked William if he could let bygones be bygones.
Speaking about the moment, lip reader Nicola Hickling tells Channel 5 TV that Andrew said: “I’ve learnt from what I’ve done, but before I forget, and if I can, I’d like to ask you if you can forgive?”
In response, William gave Andrew stone cold silence.
Earlier at the funeral, Andrew was spotted paying his regards to Prince William and Kate Middleton.
He said: “Good afternoon William and Catherine, how are you?”
Kate then responded, “Good, thank you”, but William interrupted, “What can I do for you?”.
