Andrew’s unofficial biographer lays down what his life’s like behind Palace walls

The extent of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s house arrest has just come to the surface, and the person responsible for breaking down the extent of his fall from grace is none other than his unofficial royal biographer Andrew Lownie.

Mr Lownie dished everything with the Daily Express and explained that his confinement has left him so stuck, “I hear he's not even allowed to go out the front door to go [horseback] riding.”

Apparently the only thing he’s allowed to do is to remain “stuck indoors watching movies all day.”

Mr Lownie also added in a bit of a jibe and said that his day to day involves doing things similar to “what he did before really” which is to basically “mooch around all morning in his dressing gown [bathrobe] and watch films.”

Before his connection to Jeffrey Epstein was exposed and the allegations of misconduct (while in public office) hit, “he used to go out [horseback] riding. He can't play golf but he watches videos.”

As part of his admission its also been revealed that he is “still hopeful that he can do business activities, but he just leads a very quiet life” as “most of his friends have now abandoned him. It's a pretty isolated world,” which Mr Lownie concluded by saying.