Prince Harry to face ‘unwelcome’ behaviour if Eugenie comes over

Prince Harry is urged to think twice before inviting Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie over to California.

The Duke of Sussex, who has reportedly invited his cousins to stay at his abode in LA amid growing media scrutiny, is reminded it could be a bad idea.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror : “I’d be surprised if those reports are true. Harry must know that the press would hunt Beatrice and Eugenie down, and bring unwelcome attention to his fiercely guarded life and young family in California, as well as to themselves.”

“It may be that he’s been in contact to offer some words of comfort,” Jennie said. “He has been close to his cousins for much of his life, particularly with Eugenie. Meghan was also friends with Eugenie even before the worldknew that Harry and Meghan were dating.”

“She and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, get on well with the Sussexes, who have stayed with them in Portugal. So both Harry and Meghan might well have been in communication with his cousins during this latest crisis,” she noted.