Photo: Vivica A. Fox reflects on iconic fight scene with Uma Thurman in 'Kill Bill'

Vivica A. Fox has taken a trip down the memory lane, and reflected on old times on the sets of Kill Bill.

Known for her roles in films like Independence Day, Set It Off and Kill Bill: Volume 1, the actress recently reflected on the demanding preparation behind her famous fight scene with Uma Thurman in the Quentin Tarantino-directed movie.

In an interview with Woman's World, Fox shared how intense the training process was ahead of filming.

“That was six months of training. I thought we were training for the Olympics! We worked out five days a week, eight hours a day,” the 61-year-old actress recalled.

Fox also said that the physically demanding routine ultimately paid off and helped her reach peak fitness.

“It was extremely physical, but I’m grateful to Quentin Tarantino for getting me in the best shape of my life,” she added.

The actress even shared that she performed many of the action sequences herself during the production.

“I even did most of my own stunts,” Fox explained. “My poor stunt double was like, ‘I’m never gonna get to work!’ She only got to do one scene, where I fell back into a glass table.”

Fox said the stunt was one of the few moments she wasn’t allowed to attempt herself.

“Quentin wouldn’t let me do it, even though I wanted to try it.”