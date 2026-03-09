Photo: Christian Bale shares two cents on viral comparison amid 'The Bride!' release

Christian Bale has claimed that he has no plans to return to musicals more than three decades after starring in Disney’s Newsies.

Bale, who currently appears in The Bride!, addressed the topic during an interview with BuzzFeed after a journalist pointed out that a moment in the new film reminded them of his early performance in the 1992 musical.

Reacting to the comparison, the actor laughed and said he never expected the two projects to be linked.

“I would never have thought anybody would relate Newsies to The Bride! — that’s hysterical,” Bale told the outlet. “But wait, big difference. Newsies is a musical. This is not a musical.”

The upcoming film, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, also stars Jessie Buckley, Jake Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard, and follows a science-fiction storyline.

While discussing the scene that prompted the comparison, Bale clarified that the movement seen in the moment is not meant to resemble a musical number.

“This is something where it's just a ridiculously energetic expression, with possession,” Bale explained. “Which you'll understand when you watch the whole movie, but it ain't no musical at all, you know?”