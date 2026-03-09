Georgian Bay ice rescue sees 23 anglers saved after drifting ice leaves them stranded offshore

A large-scale Georgian Bay ice rescue operation saved 23 people who became stranded after ice broke away from the shoreline near Cobble Beach.

According to a report by CTV News, the group had been fishing on ice that was initially connected to shore when wind and currents pushed the ice nearly two kilometres into open water.

Ontario Provincial Police said the situation unfolded around noon when officers received a distress call. Const.

Craig Soldan of the Huron County OPP told CTV News that everyone was safely rescued by about 2:30 PM.

Soldan said some individuals may have been stranded in the water for up to an hour and a half.

It was unclear whether those involved were properly prepared for the cold conditions.

“Two helicopters picked up and transported all 23 to safety. This became a life-threatening situation for several of the people due to hypothermia,” Soldan said in a statement posted on OPP West Region social media.

“All are expected to make a full recovery. Great teamwork and a quick response by all involved.”

Cobble Beach Golf Links allowed emergency crews to bring the rescued individuals onto its property, and officials confirmed that none needed to be airlifted to trauma centres.