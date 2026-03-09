Sarah Ferguson sorrow as Hollywood brutally rejects her

Sarah Ferguson has received a brutal snub by Hollywood over her desires to write a memoir.

The ex Duchess of York, who was hoping to get a book deal agreement after her exile from the Royal Lodge, is being ignored by all publishers in America.

According to the Daily Mail: "Sarah Ferguson has been snubbed for a £1.5 million [approximately $2 million] book deal in aAmerica as no-one wants to enable her to 'cash in on the Epstein scandal,' Hollywood sources say."

Duchess of York "pitched the idea of a tell-all memoir to major U.S. publishing houses...but all of them have rejected her," a

This comes as a source tells Express: "She ended up with a string of rejections and zero response in a few cases."

They continued: "It seems no-one is remotely interested in being seen to be enabling her to cash in on the Epstein scandal that has torn her family apart and ruined her ex-husband."