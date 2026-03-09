Prince William to be King in 12 months? Here’s why expert is convinced

The Royal Family’s future is one that could come to pass sooner than anybody knows and the person that just exposed the possibility is none other than celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter.

He believes the timeline could be as early as 12 months and has broken it down on The Nerve with Maureen Callahan.

“My sources in the palace are strong” the reporter started by breaking down. “I was the publicist for Princess Michael of Kent - I have worked for the Royal Family. I got a cheque from them, I got a monthly retainer from them.”

There was even a point where he recalls hearing from within the palace, “'Your bombshell piece saying Charles should abdicate was read within the palace, and a lot of people agree with you. It's time to turn the page'.”

He even referred to the host by name and added, “we have spoken about it before, Maureen...”

After all Prince William, is “already the King” the “acting King in all but name.”

Near the end the topic also shifted from the future of the Firm to whether the now-heir will have qualms if his younger brother, (with whom he is at odds) gets usage of the Royal Lodge that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor recently vacated in favor of a privately owned royal property that is not taxpayer funded.

In Mr Shuter’s view, “so be it, I don't think William is going to fight on that hill” given that “there's much bigger issues William is going to be dealing with.”