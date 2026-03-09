Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates women who 'run' her world

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates the women who 'run' her world

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is honoring the women in her life who "run" her "world."

The Bollywood star took a moment to pay tribute to all the ladies present in her team on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In the women-centered post, Priyanka made a special gesture by posting the childhood snaps of herself, and of all the women present in her team in a carousel to say thanks for their contribution to her life.

"Happy Women’s Day to the girls that run my world. My team," Priyanka began.

She went on to praise, "So grateful for your contribution and hard work every single day. I could not do this without you all."

"Also @rohiniyer, Tess and so many other incredible women that surround me, I’m grateful for you every day."

The Quantico alum further gushed, "A girl should be two things: who and what she wants.” — Coco Chanel"

"Happy Women’s Day to all the incredible women out there who work so hard to balance their lives. It doesn’t go unseen," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Priyanka is married to Nick Jonas, who tied the knot in 2018, and is a doting mom of daughter Malti.