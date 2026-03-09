Sarah Michelle Gellar marks Freddie Prinze Jr.’s 50th birthday with sweet gesture

Sarah Michelle Gellar is celebrating a milestone birthday for her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.

The actor turned 50 on March 8, which Gellar celebrated with an Instagram post featuring photos of the couple posing together. In one image, the pair wrap their arms around each other while making silly faces, while another shows Prinze smiling as Gellar kisses his cheek.

“Happy Milestone Bday @realfreddieprinze,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum wrote. “Age is simply the number of years the world has gotten to enjoy you. And no one has enjoyed you more than me.”

Several celebrity friends shared birthday wishes in the comments, including Lisa Rinna, Amanda Kloots, and Heather Dubrow.

Gellar and Prinze first met while working on the 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer, though they did not begin dating until several years later. The pair became engaged in April 2001 and married in September 2002 during a ceremony in Mexico attended by guests including Shannen Doherty and Wilmer Valderrama.

The couple later worked together on several projects, including Scooby-Doo, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, and the animated film Happily N'Ever After.

They share two children: daughter Charlotte Grace Prinze, born in 2009, and son Rocky James Prinze, born in 2012.

Reflecting on their long marriage, Prinze told Variety in 2025 that relationships require effort.

“Marriage is hard, no matter what business you’re in,” he said. “What works for us might not work for everyone else. We work at it.”