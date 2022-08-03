Imran approves Punjab cabinet; no PMLQ member included

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan meets Punjab CM Pervez Elahi during Lahore visit.

LAHORE: PTI Chairperson Imran Khan Tuesday approved an 18-member Punjab cabinet in which no member of the PMLQ has been included.

According to sources, the cabinet consists of PTI MPAs only, while the party chief also withdrew two ministries given to the PMLQ in former Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s cabinet.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid is likely to get the Ministry of Local Government, Yasmin Rashid the Ministry of Health, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal the Ministry of Housing and Works and Dr Murad Raas the Ministry of Federal Education.

Muhammad Basharat Raja is likely to be given the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Hashim Jawan Bakht the Finance Ministry, Khurram Shahzad Virk the Ministry of Law and Justice, Raja Yassir Humayun the Ministry of Higher Education and Muhammad Hashim Dogar the Ministry of Interior. Ali Afzal Sahi, Chaudhry Latif Nazar Gujjar, Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari and Fayyazul Hassan Chohan might also be assigned ministries.

