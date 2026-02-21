Willie Colón, salsa legend, dies at 75

Willie Colón breathes his last at 75, surrounded by family

Willie Colón, a well-known composer and trombonist, reportedly died after four days in hospital for respiratory problems. He was 75.



The Puerto Rican musician's family announced his death in a purported statement on social media, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and renowned musician Willie Colón. He departed peacefully this morning surrounded by his beloved family."

“While we mourn his absence, we also rejoice in the eternal gift of his music and the cherished memories he created, which will live on forever. Our family is deeply grateful for your prayers and support during this time of mourning. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate our grief."

The claim he was hospitalized at Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville first emerged on social media. But at the time, there was no official confirmation from his family or friends.

Nevertheless, Colón's contribution to tropical music is second to none. His innovative ideas in the music in collaboration with singer Hector Lavoe give birth to a style which is now commonly known as salsa.

Colón and Lavoe

Together, they belted out several hit tracks, including Che che colé, Ghana eh, Ah ah, oh no, Calle Luna, Calle Sol, Barrunto and Canto a Borinquen.

When Lavoe opted to follow his solo career, Colón joined hands with Panamanian singer Rubén Blades, leading to a commercially hit partnership.

Born in New York, Colón's parents were Puerto Rican. He has left behind his wife Julia Colón and four children.