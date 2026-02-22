Pima C Pima County Sheriff Department decision on Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy sparks frustration in volunteers searching for her

As Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, marks the third week since her disappearance, authorities are so far unable to find a substantial lead in the hunt for the 84-year-old and her presumed captor.



Particularly, it appears to be in response to this that several efforts by the community have been made to search the old woman.

In the midst of this, the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora – an activist group mostly made up of women – say they travelled from Mexico to find the missing Savannah Guthrie's mom, who reportedly helped reunite 2,400 people with their families.

However, a row occurred over these efforts after the Pima County Sheriff Department – the authority leading the efforts to recover the 84-year-old – blocked them, stating they did not possess a proper permit for search.

"A group of women are here to search for Nancy Guthrie but told me they are not allowed to search because the Pima County Sheriff Department told them they need a permit," the group tells Jonathan Lee Riches, who describes them as gonzo journalists reporting from her residence near Tucson, Arizona.

Bureaucratic red tape, says Madres Buscadoras de Sonora, is the reason they are unable to have the proper permits.

Earlier, the group's founder, Ceci Flores Armenta, told TMZ that a reporter, whom she did not name, reached out to them for help.

However, at the time, the noted activist said Savannah nor her siblings contacted them for seeking their missing mother.

Nancy has been missing since Feb.1 from her home near Tuscan, Arizona.