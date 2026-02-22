Eric Dane's wife Rebecca Gayheart shares family memories of late actor after ALS death
Rebecca Gayheart is reflecting on her life and family with her late husband, Eric Dane, sharing intimate family memories just days after the actor’s death at 53 following his battle with ALS.
The actress posted a series of photos to Instagram Stories showing personal moments from their life together with daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.
One image captured the family celebrating Dane’s birthday as he blew out candles on a cake. Others showed the actor relaxing at home with his daughters, enjoying family outings, and spending time together during holidays and everyday moments.
Gayheart also shared a link to a GoFundMe set up by friends to help support their daughters’ future needs and medical-related expenses. She kept her message simple, writing, “Thank you to everyone.”
The fundraiser described Dane as a devoted father and husband who remained committed to helping others battling the disease, even as his own health declined rapidly in recent months.
The couple married in 2004 and remained closely connected despite filing for divorce in 2018. In March 2025, they dismissed the divorce after years of separation and maintained a strong family bond while continuing to live separately.
In recent months, Gayheart described their relationship as deeply familial rather than romantic. In a personal essay, she shared how she regularly visited Dane, helped coordinate his care when needed, and ensured their daughters spent as much time with him as possible during his illness.
Months following his ALS diagnosis, Dane was also supported by his girlfriend, photographer and director Janell Shirtcliff, with whom he had been in an on-and-off relationship for over three years.
