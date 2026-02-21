Sarah Chalke recalls backlash to 'Roseanne' casting

Sarah Chalke reveals fan reaction after 'Roseanne' casting

Sarah Chalke could only step into the role of already‑beloved Becky Conner on the ‘90s sitcom Roseanne because she was "naive."

When Sarah replaced Lecy Goranson in the role, she received backlash from fans of the show who had a hard time with the transition.

"I think the only reason that I was able to actually even go and do the job was because I was so naive, and I didn't actually get it," she told Jesse Tyler Ferguson on an episode of Dinner’s on Me.

"I mean, I got it a little bit. I didn't really get it in the same way that I would now in terms of potentially the pressure cooker that that situation was, I think, I didn't fully comprehend," she continued.

"I think it's the only reason I was actually able to even go and audition and be in that room and be present and have a conversation with them. I think I just was pretty young and naive," she added.

After she replaced Lecy in season 6 in 1993, the actress faced a negative remark from a fan face to face.

"They were like, 'I like the first Becky way better,'" she said. "And I was like, 'Okay, yeah. She was fantastic. I agree. She was great."

However, the fan returned and apologized and told her that they "always wanted to yell at an actor."

"I was like, 'Oh, thank you for clarifying,'" she added.

The actress went on to have a memorable and beloved role herself as Dr. Elliot Reid in Scrubs for nearly a decade. The show is returning in a revival with lead stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison.