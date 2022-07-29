Voting to elect Punjab Assembly's speaker begins

PTI's Sibtain Khan (L) and PML-N's Saif Ul Mulook. — Facebook/File

LAHORE: The voting for the election of the Punjab Assembly’s speaker has started. PTI and PML-Q have jointly nominated Sibtain Khan, the former party’s member provincial assembly, against the Opposition’s candidate Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar.

In Punjab, the current ruling coalition’s strength comprises 186 MPAs, while PML-N and PPP have 178 members. A tough contest and upset are expected during the secret ballot which has started.

PTI’s MPA Waseem Khan Badozai presided over the session. Prior to the commencement of the voting process, PML-N’s Khalil Tahir Sindhu tried to raise a point of objection related to the position of the polling booth, saying that cameras were installed above it. Following his objection, the location of the polling booth was changed.



Shortly before the session began, PML-N’s candidate Khokhar, while speaking to the press outside the assembly, said: "Today’s win will be that of the Pakistan Democratic Movement and [one of its] workers,” he claimed, adding that the PTI will find out today "who is the thief and who is better".



Voting for the no-trust motion, moved on Thursday, against Punjab Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari is also expected to take place today.

