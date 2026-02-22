King Charles faces ‘stuff of the nightmares’ over jarring issue
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has hugely damaged King Charles’ reputation and the credibility of his monarchy
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s arrest has become a recurring issue for the Royals, it is noted.
The ex Prince, who is accused of passing on important state information to Jeffrey Epstein, has given indefinite nightmares to His Majesty, King Charles.
Royal expert, Duncan Larcombe, tells Rolling Stone: “This is something that is potentially hugely damaging, and for King Charles, it’s the stuff of nightmares.”
“It’s an indication that [Andrew’s] brother, the king, grasped how serious some of these allegations are,” says Larcombe. “This sort of shows that the royals knew what was going to happen. If they’re on a life raft after a shipwreck, Charles is not going to dive into the water to save his brother. Self-preservation is more important.”
“William’s head is screwed on and he realizes just how potentially damaging this could be for the wider royal family,” says Larcombe as he talks about Andrew’s nephew and future King, Prince William.
