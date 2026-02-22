Timothee Chalamet rejects fame linked to Kardashian reality TV world while dating Kylie Jenner

Timothee Chalamet has reportedly distanced himself from the Kardashian spotlight while dating Kylie Jenner.

Insiders recently revealed that Chalamet has drawn boundaries with Jenner's famous family, allegedly refusing to participate in reality TV.

The source told Radar Online, "Doing reality TV is a hard no for him."

Adding, "He thinks he's above it."

Sources claim that the Dune star has no interest in appearing on the family's reality TV, The Kardashians.

"He's more than happy to use this relationship for publicity when it suits him," the source said. "Doing photo ops with Kylie for the movie's premiere in matching outfits or making a big point to thank her during his Critics' Choice Awards speech generates so much press for him and his movie – it's all very strategic."

However, the Oscar-nominated star is said to be okay with getting tips from the Kardashian-Jenner momager Kris Jenner on his Academy Award marketing strategy. "But that's where it stops – there's no tit for tat," the insider noted.

They added, "He's not willing to help promote their brand by taking part in the show or doing a ton of cheesy photo ops. And there's no way he would ever do some TV wedding special like her sisters have done."

Timothee Chalamet is reportedly "terrified" of "getting swallowed up by the Kardashian curse."

"Everyone has seen what happens to men who get too close to that family. If Kylie wants to be with him, it's going to be on his terms, and that means very little involvement with her family," the source said.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner's pals reportedly believe that the actor is only using her. "He wheels her out when there's a movie to promote, but most of the time she has to grovel and beg just for a date – and even then, he insists on seeing her in private," the tipster said.