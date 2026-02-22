Ghislaine Maxwell is ‘fall guy’ for Jeffrey Epstein, claims brother

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother pledges she has done ‘nothing wrong’ amid accusations of her being an equal criminal to Jeffrey Epstein.

The British socialite, who is currently behind the bars over her work in sex trafficking of underage girls, is branded a ‘fall guy’ of Epstein.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, Ghislaine’s brother, Ian Maxwell, says: “My sister is the fall guy. Somebody had to pay the price for what Epstein did, and so the government and the media chose her.”

He further told the outlet: “I genuinely believe that if Epstein were alive, he would be incarcerated and she would be free.”

“They sent in a helicopter and 20 armed agents, as though she were a menace to society. It was unbelievable, totally shocking,” he recalled to The Telegraph. “That was the moment my sister became a scapegoat for the dreadful crimes perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein.”

“Ghislaine has done nothing wrong, and the length of her conviction is outrageous," the British businessman insisted.

"You have a situation where somebody like P Diddy stands in front of the same federal court on the same charge and receives four-and-a-half years for extreme physical battery, and my sister receives 20 years,” Ian noted.