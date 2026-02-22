Eric Dane's girlfriend Janell Shirtcliff pays him emotional tribute after ALS death

Eric Dane’s girlfriend is looking back on personal memories with him after his battle with ALS.

Director and photographer Janell Shirtcliff honoured the late star through multiple Instagram Story posts on Saturday, sharing intimate photos and videos capturing Dane in happy moments.

One image showed the actor smiling down at her while wearing dark sunglasses beneath a palm tree, while another pictured him kissing her head as they posed together outside a building, both wearing matching designer loafers.

The final clip showed Dane warmly interacting with Shirtcliff’s daughter as she playfully directed him during a photo session.

Reports about the pair’s relationship first surfaced in mid-2025, shortly after Dane publicly revealed his ALS diagnosis. At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight the two had been on-and-off for more than three years but remained deeply committed to one another.

However, the Grey's Anatomy actor remained legally married to Rebecca Gayheart, whom he wed in 2004, until his death. They separated in 2018 when Gayheart filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage, but the divorce was never finalised. In March 2025, she filed to dismiss the divorce petition while the couple continued to co-parent their two daughters and support each other amid Dane’s ALS illness. Dane died at 53.