Palace wants to ‘draw a line’ under Andrew issue: ‘Tried and convicted’

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s arrest has worried the Royal Family at its core.

The former Duke of York, who was arrested mid week, on the day of his 66th birthday, over suspicion of passing on private state information to Jeffrey Epstein, could land in trouble if tried and convicted.

The Spectator's Tim Shipman reported: "'The Palace is terrified' about what could potentially happen, my man with his snout in the royal rosebushes informs me."

The writer added: "They would like to see him tried and convicted and sent to prison, or tried and cleared, because that would at least draw a line under things.' This is fairly extraordinary."

Meanwhile, a source reveals: "There’s a deep concern being voiced around Whitehall that the stuff we have seen so far is about civilian and political decisions, but we know they’re still trawling and there could be a military dimension. The sheer scale of what might emerge is enormous."

The day his disgraced brother was arrested, Charles had appeared to open London Fashion Week. Even though the King appeared in good spirits, there is no hiding that the royals are in the middle of a potential fight for survival, according to royal editor Russel Myers.

In times of the crisis, the King is now relying on two key figures to handle the Andrew matter going forward. Charles is now “leaning on his ‘trusted lieutenant’ Princess Anne for advice” but he has also pulled in Prince William in the discussion as his future is at stake.

Myers also noted that “all the courtiers and crisis managers in royal history would have their work cut out to control the tide of this scandal”.