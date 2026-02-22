Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘carrying weight’ of reputation in Epstein scandal

Prince William and Kate Middleton are urged

to win back public trust.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are braving through uncle Andrew’s ‘Epstein’ crisis, will have to take lead and repair the situation as future King and Queen.

Crisis consultant Mark Borkowski tells Daily Mail that both Kate and William will

somehow 'establish the integrity of the royal family'.

He added: “Really, what do William and Kate do? What do their generation do with the crown, with all its soft power, its affairs of state, it's beginning to feel a little bit like a European monarchy.”

“The pressure on William to communicate what the royal family is going to be over the next 50 years falls squarely on his shoulders,” she said.

“The heavy weight of this burden on the Royal Family's reputation lies with William and Kate and what they're going to do,” the expert added.

This comes after King Charles’ reaction to the new of Andrew’s arrest.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,”he said.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation,” he said.

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.

“As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all,” noted His Majesty.