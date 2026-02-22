Sarah Ferguson has ‘no remorse’ over Jeffrey Epstein friendship

Sarah Ferguson wants to move forward from her current condition.

The former Duchess of York seemingly has not remorse of befriending convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, wants the current defaming headlines to go away.

One friend recently told the Daily Mail: "She feels deeply depressed and that the world is out to get her. She is very, very down. Some people, including Sarah herself, are worried for her mental health.

"[But] what she doesn't appear to feel is remorse for what has happened. She just wants this to all go away and allow her to get on with her life. Her head is in the sand,” they noted.

This comes two days after Fergie’s ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, was arrested over suspicion of misconduct in public office on his 66th birthday,

A friend told The Sun : “The plan was to spend a quiet and lonely 66th birthday at Wood Farm as no one was coming round to celebrate with him, not even Fergie or their two children Beatrice and Eugenie.

“He was expecting to spend the day with seven dogs, instead he had 15 coppers at his door.”