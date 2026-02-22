Andrew jokes in hold as BAFTA welcomes Prince William

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor could be subject to brutal jokes in the upcoming BAFTA Awards, it is predicted.

Host Alan Cumming, 61, who might also welcome Prince William and Kate Middleton to the star-studded night, is warned against distasteful humour.

A source said: “Alan clearly has opinions on the monarchy

“Bafta bosses want to keep the attention on the films and the winners.

“Any mention of Andrew’s arrest would take away from the awards. There’s concern about any attempt at humour over what’s happened to Andrew

“It would be even more awkward if William and Kate were sitting in the audience,” they added.

This comes after King Charles’ reaction to the new of Andrew’s arrest.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,”he said.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation,” he said.

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.

“As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all,” noted His Majesty.