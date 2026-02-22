Sam Levinson donates $27K to Eric Dane family fund after actor’s death

Sam Levinson has made a $27,000 donation to support the family of Eric Dane following the actor’s death at age 53.

Levinson, the creator of HBO’s Euphoria, and his wife, Ashley Levinson, contributed to a GoFundMe page launched by friends of the late actor.

The fundraiser aims to assist with medical expenses and provide long-term support for Dane’s two daughters, including Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 14, whom he shared with ex-wife Rebecca Gayheart.

As of February 21, the campaign had raised more than $200,000.

Dane died on February 19, roughly 10 months after publicly revealing he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. In a family statement, loved ones said he spent his final days surrounded by close friends, his wife, and his daughters.

Following confirmation of his death, Levinson paid tribute to the actor in a statement to Deadline, calling him a dear friend and describing working with him as an honour. An HBO spokesperson also expressed condolences, noting Dane’s contributions across three seasons of the series.

On Euphoria, Dane portrayed Cal Jacobs, father of Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi. His representative confirmed he had filmed episodes for the upcoming third season before his passing.

After announcing his diagnosis, Dane continued acting, including an appearance on Brilliant Minds, where he portrayed a firefighter grappling with an ALS diagnosis.