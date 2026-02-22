Charli XCX applauds Dave Grohl’s 'abstract' spin on viral ‘Apple’ dance

Charli XCX is singing Dave Grohl's praises for his take on her viral Apple dance.

The Foo Fighters frontman first performed the choreography in 2024 alongside his daughter Harper, a clip that quickly spread across TikTok.

While watching the video during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Feb. 20, Charli commended Grohl, saying, “You’re taking like an abstract approach. And that’s cool.”

Grohl admitted he wasn’t accustomed to learning choreography but had recorded the clip at his daughter’s insistence.

The dance became a recurring tradition during Charli’s Brat tour, with guest performers like Gracie Abrams, Chappell Roan, Amelia Dimoldenberg, and Charli’s husband, George Daniel of The 1975, filling in at different shows, including Glastonbury’s Other Stage.

On the show, Foo Fighters performed their new single Your Favorite Toy, the lead track from their upcoming 12th studio album, set for release on April 24.

Jake Shears and Babydaddy of Scissor Sisters joined them on backing vocals, while Grohl teased a potential UK tour following two announced Anfield Stadium shows in June.

Charli was also promoting her new film The Moment, a mockumentary inspired by her Brat tour, and celebrated the UK chart success of her soundtrack for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, which became her third Number One album in the UK.