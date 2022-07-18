PTI trying to become Shiv Sena: Sharjeel

Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon, while commenting on the by-elections in Punjab, said on Sunday that following the by-elections in Punjab, it seemed in the media that the PTI was trying “to become Shiv Sena and its chief Imran Khan is going to become the Bal Thackeray of Pakistan”.
In his tweet, the provincial minister said the motive of those people was to spread chaos and unrest in the country. “Imran Khan wants to avenge his legal dismissal which succeeded through [a] vote of no-confidence,” the minister said.
Memon further remarked: “Imran Khan is targeting [the] establishment and Election Commission of Pakistan so as to defame state institutions to achieve his goals.”
