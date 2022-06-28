Quality education

It is unfortunate that the country’s education sector is more focused on increasing its revenues instead of improving the quality of education. Our textbooks are rife with old and now-rejected information. It is disappointing to see that many public-sector schools do not use technological tools and rely on traditional teaching methods. All provincial governments must pay attention to this important issue to improve the quality of public-sector schools.

Also, more schools and colleges should be opened in rural areas. All institutions should be directed to adopt an updated syllabus that deals with new concepts and innovative ideas.

Nida Ahmed

Rawalpindi