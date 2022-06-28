Quality education

It is unfortunate that the country’s education sector is more focused on increasing its revenues instead of improving the quality of education. Our textbooks are rife with old and now-rejected information. It is disappointing to see that many public-sector schools do not use technological tools and rely on traditional teaching methods. All provincial governments must pay attention to this important issue to improve the quality of public-sector schools.
Also, more schools and colleges should be opened in rural areas. All institutions should be directed to adopt an updated syllabus that deals with new concepts and innovative ideas.
Nida Ahmed
Rawalpindi
Election is a fair process for choosing representative from an area for its socio-political uplift. The polling staff...
A 10 per cent super tax on large industries has invited backlash from the wealthiest. After the tax announcement, the...
The recent surge in coronavirus cases has called for the government to re-impose its mask mandate, especially in...
While the 2022-23 budget has not yet been passed by parliament, the government has slapped a ‘mini budget’,...
Coal is an important source of energy, and it has 40 per cent share in power generation worldwide. It is good to note...
A Gallup survey recently concluded that at least 40 per cent of participants consider the current leaders as...
Comments