King Charles slammed over Andrew: ‘He’s corrosive and you’re indulging him!’

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has just landed his own brother, King Charles in a the midst of backlash due to his constant ‘indulgence’ of him during this scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich is the expert that issued this verdict against the disgraced former royal, during a converastion with Fox News Digital.

In her eyes, despite the fact that newly released images connecting Andrew to Epstein don’t necessarily offer more information than was already known before hand, “they nevertheless deepen public pressure” towards any and all “remaining undisclosed connections, which is damning for the royal family.”

All in all Andrew is simply “toxic in the court of public opinion,” she noted.

Furthermore, what’s pertinent to mention regarding this ongoing fall out is the fact that “this issue is never going away.” Because as Ms Fordwich explains, “rach new batch of photos is reputationally corrosive for him. Every new image keeps his scandals alive, fuels public disgust and reduces any remaining chance of quiet rehabilitation.”

“More concerning is the fact that the king’s continued indulgence of his brother is strategically disastrous,” as well she admitted. Especially since “the royal family, in most instances, does its utmost to project restraint and dignity.”

And “Andrew’s behavior has been far from either” she added before signing off. Instead showing indulgence without consequences. Each new release of photos is yet another reminder.”