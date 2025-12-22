King Charles, Princess Diana fights happened on 'most weekends'

King Charles and late ex wife, Princess Diana, had terrible rows during their marriage.

His Majesty, who parted ways with Diana after welcoming two boys, once had a salad dressing on his clothes from his earlier fight with the wife.

Former Royal butler, Paul Burrell, writes in The Royal Insider: My Life with the Queen, the King and Princess Diana

He noted: 'I'm terribly sorry. It's, er, I seem to have caught my sleeve on the card table and up it went'. Of course, I knew that wasn't the real truth. That was his way of saying, 'I'm so embarrassed about what's happening and what's happened to this, this beautiful dinner, which you've set out for me. I don't know any other way to explain it'."

Paul continued: "The true story is that they had an almighty row, and Diana must have upturned the card table with all the salad dressings and everything on it, and stormed upstairs. The rows happened on most weekends they were together - there was plate-smashing arguments, storming out of rooms, both by both the Prince and the Princess.

This comes as a member of Princess Diana's extended family has found himself at the center of a serious legal storm.

Charles James Spencer-Churchill, the Duke of Marlborough and a relative of both Sir Winston Churchill and Diana has been charged with three counts of non-fatal intentional strangulation, police have confirmed.