Pakistan to be made hub of industrialisation: PM

PM Shehbaz chairing a meeting of a delegation of Bahraini businessmen led by H.H. Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Salman Al Khalifa in Islamabad on June 22, 2022. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said they wanted to transform Pakistan into an Asian hub for industrialisation through extensive investment.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Bahrain companies led by Founder/Chairman Royale Nova (Pvt) Ltd Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Salman Al Khalifa that called on him. Minister for Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Trade Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Housing and Works Abdul Wasay, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, PM’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and other relevant high authorities attended the meeting, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

On the occasion, the prime minister directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible facilities to the Bahraini investors on priority basis by utilising all the available resources.

The Board of Investment (BOI) authorities briefed the delegation about the huge investment opportunities in Pakistan in different sectors, including health, tourism, hotel and hospitality, housing, agriculture, food and information and technology.



The delegation was informed that Pakistan is an ideal country for investment due to its strategic location, young population, skilled manpower, immense natural resources and business-friendly environment.

The delegation reiterated to avail itself of the existing huge investment opportunities in Pakistan and hinted to start investing in hotel and hospitality and housing sectors in the next six months. Besides, they also showed keen interest in agriculture, fishery and construction sectors.

Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, said the overseas Pakistanis are our precious asset whose hearts beat in love with Pakistan.In a tweet, he expressed happiness that on Tuesday the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received 57 million dollars the largest inflow in a day ever. The prime minister said, “Our government stands firmly behind Roshan Digital Account Scheme and we have now crossed four point five billion dollars in total deposits.” Shehbaz Sharif thanked the overseas Pakistanis for reposing their trust in the motherland. He said the overseas Pakistanis always play a role in strengthening and improving the country’s economy through foreign exchange.

The premier pledged that the government will come out of the whirlpool of current financial difficulties and meet hopes and expectations of the overseas Pakistanis. He hoped that people living abroad will continue to help Pakistan in future with the same sincere spirit.

Shehbaz Sharif said the incumbent government is taking various steps to facilitate the Pakistanis abroad.