Prince William questions himself ‘what’s the point’ after Saudi trip

Prince William must be upset due to the latest turn of events, it is noted.

The Prince of Wales, who made a trip to Saudi Arabia this week for greater good of UK’s foreign relations, has been overshadows by his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells Mirror: “I’m afraid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal has almost completely overshadowed Prince William’s visit to Saudi Arabia. And I’m sure that will have made him extremely annoyed. These trips are important and are undertaken at the request of the Foreign Office.”

“This was a particularly sensitive one. William will have invested a good amount of time reading his briefs, carrying out his own research and preparing himself for a delicate diplomatic mission. Now that the headlines have all been about Andrew and Epstein, you wouldn’t blame William for thinking ‘What’s the point?’” questions Jennie.

“The statement from William and Catherine at the start of the visit was clearly intended to try to stop the Andrew/Epstein scandal overshadowing the trip. That is not to detract from the sincerity of what they said, I’m sure they have wanted to make their feelings about Uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor very clear for a long time,” she notes.