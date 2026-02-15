Prince William ticked off by how Andrew ‘behaved with staff’

Prince William never saw eye to eye with Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, it is revealed.

The Prince of Wales, who recently made a trip to Saudi Arabia, disliked his uncle for his odd behaviour.

In book William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, by The Mirror's royal editor Russell Myer quotes a source saying: "He’d seen how Andrew behaved in front of staff, ordering people about, the aggressive or dismissive manner, they’d never seen eye to eye. “William has a relationship with his cousins [Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie] … so he takes no umbrage with them, but there’s no love lost for Andrew or Sarah.

“In an alternate dimension, Andrew probably thought there would be a way back into public life if the scandal or the headlines died down, but it would have always had to be while his brother was King. William didn’t think either of them [Andrew or Sarah] should be anywhere near the family, publicly or otherwise, but he was overruled by his father.”