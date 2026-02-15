Selma Blair explains why Multiple Sclerosis 'isn't so scary'

Selma Blair publicly revealed her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) in October 2018, after years of unexplained symptoms like weakness, spasms, memory fog, and difficulty walking.

The American actress has admitted that receiving the diagnosis brought her a sense of relief and validation, as it explained health issues she had struggled with for many years.

MS is an autoimmune condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the protective covering of nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord. This disrupts communication between the brain and the body, causing symptoms such as balance problems, muscle weakness, and coordination difficulties.

Blair has become an outspoken advocate for people living with chronic illness and disability, sharing candid updates about her health, challenges, and emotional journey.

She also took time away from acting to focus on treatment and her well-being, documenting parts of her experience in the documentary: Introducing, Selma Blair.

In 2021, she underwent hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), which is a medical procedure that resets the immune system, which helped put her MS into remission.

In recent years, the 53-year-old star has shared that she has been relapse-free and rebuilding stamina, finding renewed purpose in advocacy and family life with her son.

“I am doing amazingly well. I’ve been feeling great for about a year,” she said, while attending the Daily Front Row’s ninth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

“But I am finally well enough to really, genuinely… I always try and feel my best, but now that I actually have stamina and energy and getting out and going out isn’t so scary," she added.

Selma Blair has admitted that she had felt "off" for years in the beginning, before her diagnosis and now walks with a cane due to some effects of MS but continues to use her platform to raise awareness about illness, becoming a beacon of hope for others facing long-term health issues.