Shamed Andrew was ‘face to face’ with Epstein files, mocked for lying

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is called out for his lies amid Epstein files revelations.

The former Prince, who has denied knowing about Jeffrey Epstein’s sex financing activities, is outed by former Royal staff.

Former Royal protection officer Dai Davies

told The Sun: “He was face-to-face with Epstein’s ­victims.

“It stands to common sense that a man associated with so many victims could not reasonably say this is all an accident.

He noted: “Would it not have been reasonable for him to query even once who these women were? This was a pattern of behaviour, and Andrew must answer to a criminal probe.”

“There are too many examples of Andrew being with Epstein’s victims for them all to be coincidental.”

“The idea he couldn’t have known about Epstein’s activities is palpable nonsense,” said the expert.