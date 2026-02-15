King Charles ‘very much’ wants Andrew to testify at US Congress

King Charles seemingly wants his defamed brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, to own up to his mistakes.

His Majesty, who has exiled his brother after ongoing friendship with sex financier, Jeffrey Epstein, wants his brother to testify at the US Congress.

The King’s friend, Jonathan Dimbleby, tells BBC Newsnight: “I would strongly believe, I can’t say with 100 per cent certainty but, I strongly believe that he would very much like him to stand up and testify.”

“But knows to stand up and say that is a hiding to nothing,” he added.

This comes as Royal expert Jennie Bond tells GB News: "The Royal Family are quite understandably peeved about the whole thing. In all of their statements, they say that their thoughts are with the victims and not really about themselves, but having said that, they are clearly worried about the damage to the monarchy that this is doing and continuing to do. The questions are growing and I'm not sure that they are not going to go away. I am not sure that they have done enough."

Jennie replied: "I thought that when they forced the ex-Duke to give up his title and then stripped him of all his titles and booted him out of his house, I thought 'what more can they do?'