Sarah Ferguson ‘won’t let go without a fight’ after Royal exile

Sarah Ferguson is not going to leave without a fight, says an insider.

The former Duchess of York, who has been asked to leave the Royal Lodge and is now

homeless, wants to make her way up financially.

It is repeated that during her last days at the Royal Lodge, Fergie snuck in and out by car while "lying prone on the back seat".

A per Daily Mail, Fergie told her pals: "I need to get back to work. I need money," and that Fergie has even admitted, "When I come back I am going to have to put some distance between myself and Andrew."

This comes amid a recent photo of Fergie and ex-husband, Andrew, came to surface from 1993.

Speaking about the oddity of the photo, expert Richard Eden tells Daily Mail: "It's clear that she looks a little uncomfortable, but when we zoom in for a closer look, we see something else, a kind of vacant disconnect from the reality of the situation.

"Almost as if she thinks by pretending nothing is wrong, by existing in a kind of real-life family costume drama, that as long as the bad thing isn't brought up by anyone, everything is just fine,” he adds.

"As long as no one mentions the betrayal and infidelity and global headlines, everything will be just a-okay,” says Eden.