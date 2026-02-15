Shamed Andrew has paid Royal favours with ‘national scandal’

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is branded a liability for the Royal Family.

The former Prince, who is demanded answers as his name constantly appears in Esptein files, cannot not be trusted over his future steps.

Former royal protection officer Dai Davies tells Mirror: "If you include the family, since he was born he's had protection. When he went to Gordonstoun (a prestigious boarding school where two generations of the Royal Family have been educated) he had protection, in the Navy even.”

"I think that's a very small estimate, so how he's repaid us, allegedly, is a national scandal which has to be explored properly," he added.

Davies went on: "[Andrew] was known as a blabbermouth, and interestingly Edward VIII, his uncle, was also known as a blabbermouth because he spoke freely to journalists.

"He couldn't be trusted either, but this has been allowed to fester until we've now reached this stage,” he noted.

“It was common knowledge that Andrew liked to have young women visit Buckingham Palace,” a source revealed to The Sun, noting that Andrew’s requests exasperated staff assigned to him.

“He would phone the duty office and always say the same thing — ‘Mrs Windsor will be arriving shortly – please let her in and show her up’.”

Then the ‘guest’ would be led int through an “out of sight staff entrance” and it was “so frequent” that the staff would just roll their eyes and oblige.

It went on “for years” and the royal protection officers “hated being assigned Andrew as he was so unpleasant and dismissive”.