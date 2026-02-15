King Charles butler spills Valentine’s Day dinner blunders

King Charles’ former butler, Grant Harold, is touching upon common mistakes that people do ahead of special dinners.

Speaking on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, former Royal staff opens up about the importance of effort.

"So many people forget, or leave it to the last minute, so they don't have enough time to do something special or meaningful," he exclusively told Reach PLC o

“You need to think ahead so you can make sure you make a proper effort."

Speaking about fist dates, the expert added: "They should be trying to impress you, not just throwing on whatever they had on yesterday.

"The other big mistake people make is not taking their date somewhere appropriate. It's important to put the effort in when finding the perfect place - and that doesn't just mean the most expensive,” he noted.