James Van Der Beek's friends helped fund ranch purchase before his death at 48

James Van Der Beek finalised the purchase of the Texas ranch his family had been renting shortly before his death, property records show.

According to Realtor.com, the former Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues star closed on the Austin-area property for about $4.76 million on January 9 in an off-market transaction.

The estate sits near Austin, in Texas, where he had lived with his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their children since 2020.

The actor died on February 11 at age 48 after a prolonged fight with stage 3 colorectal cancer. Soon after, supporters launched a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $2.5 million within days.

The fundraiser drew criticism from some observers who questioned the need, given his career success and recent real estate purchase.

A representative told People that friends helped secure the ranch's down payment through a trust, which allowed the family to transition from renting to owning.

Public figures quickly defended the fundraiser, with Donna Vivino stressing online that the family had not owned the farm previously and that residual income from past shows was limited. She also pointed out the high cost of cancer treatment, even with insurance.

Support followed from Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Deborah Cox, and Hassie Harrison, who is known for Yellowstone. Donations from industry figures also boosted the fund, including monthly pledges from Zoe Saldaña, a $25,000 contribution from Steven Spielberg, and $10,000 from Jon M. Chu, director of Wicked.