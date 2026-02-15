Will Smith surprises wife Jada Pinkett with unusual gift on Valentine's Day

Will Smith marked Valentine’s Day with a hilarious surprise for Jada Pinkett Smith.

Jada shared a glimpse of it on Instagram, showing dozens of oversized cushions covering the walls of a large room. Each cushion had one family member printed on it. The setup also included flower arrangements and a balloon spelling out “love,” alongside pillows featuring their children.

The gesture followed a recent trip to Paris, where the couple supported Jaden Smith’s debut collaboration with Christian Louboutin. Sources told People that the pair appeared united and focused on presenting a strong family front during the visit.

The public displays of closeness come after Jada revealed in 2023 that the couple had been living separately since 2016. In an interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today show, Jada explained they had struggled to match expectations they once held for each other.

She described feeling emotionally drained by years of trying to maintain the relationship in its previous form.

The separation predates the widely discussed moment when Will slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage during the 2022 Oscars after a joke about Jada’s shaved head.