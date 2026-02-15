Brooklyn Beckham hits back at Gordon Ramsay with subtle move over remark on his personal life

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly unfollowed Gordon Ramsay on Instagram after the chef publicly urged him to “remember where he came from” amid his ongoing family rift.

The celebrity top chef recently backed Brooklyn's parents, Victoria and David Beckham, in a new interview. He also suggested that Brooklyn’s "infatuation" with wife Nicola Peltz may have influenced his decision to distance himself from family.

Brooklyn has since unfollowed the chef, a move he has already pulled against his own parents and siblings. For those unversed, Ramsay’s family has long been close to the Beckhams, particularly through his son Jack Ramsay, who was childhood friends with Brooklyn.

His remarks about Brooklyn came this weekend, where he noted that the aspiring chef is trying to build his own identity but warned that one day he may realise the importance of family ties.

"He’s desperate to forge his own way, and I respect that from him. It’s such a good thing to do. But remember where you came from," Ramsay told The Sun.

He also defended the Beckhams’ parenting and dismissed claims surrounding Brooklyn’s 2022 wedding first-dance controversy, insisting nothing inappropriate occurred.

He continued, "Brooklyn and I have messaged a little bit, our relationship is solid. I love him – his heart is incredible. But it’s hard, isn’t it, when you’re infatuated? Love is blind. It’s easy to get up on that rollercoaster and get carried away. But it will come back."

While the chef maintains their relationship remains “solid,” sources close to both families claim Brooklyn and Nicola are unhappy with outside commentary on the feud.

"Brooklyn and Nicola clearly don’t want any criticism at all. They just don’t want to hear any negativity about themselves. They must hate being talked about unless it’s gushing. Maybe they don’t like the truth."