Drama outside Nancy Guthrie's home unfolds described as 'circus'

Nancy Guthrie's street turned into 'circus' as investigation into her disappearance deepened

"It's literally a circus," a reporter who is camped outside Nancy Guthrie's home described the situation as drama and chaos unfolding amid authorities' investigations into her disappearance.

As an example, Jonathan Lee Riches, who described himself as a gonzo journalist, shares a video of an unidentified woman who had a tense standoff with the press recording her.

“If you take my picture, I’m suing you. I’m suing you," she can be heard saying in the clip.

Later, the person clarifies to let the officials know that the car parked on the side of the road was hers, so they do not get a "false lead."

"It has nothing to do with anything, okay? All it was, was my car — the car parked on the side of the road. That’s all it was. It’s nothing. I just didn’t want him to have a friggin’ false lead," she clarifies.

However, the clarification, it appears, was not enough to end the drama as the woman goes berserk on the media persons, telling them, “If you do anything with me, then I will get you. And we have the money to do it. Stop taking pictures,“ she says, adding, Ah, you vultures!”

These are glimpses of what is unfolding outside Nancy's residence as Savannah Guthrie's mom's disappearance case arguably becomes a national topic, attracting the attention of the press; thus, the people.

In the meantime, the investigation into the Today's host mother is deepening; with potential leads having been scoured, multiple persons were detained. But the 84-year-old and her kidnapper remain elusive.

On the heels of a frantic search, Chris Nanos, the Arizona sheriff leading her recovery efforts, tells The New York Times that law enforcement agencies will not quit looking for Nancy, even if it takes years.

“Maybe it’s an hour from now,” he adds. “Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit. We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy.”

It is worth noting that Nancy went missing on Feb. 1.