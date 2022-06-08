Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif chairs a meeting with the delegation of the American Business Council. Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to form task forces to attract investment in multiple sectors.

PM Shahbaz Sharif issued the directives during a meeting with a delegation of the American Business Council. The task forces would be formed in the fields of tourism, pharmaceuticals, information technology, e-commerce, large-scale manufacturing, and agriculture.

He also directed the authorities to abolish all taxes on the raw materials of the export industry, as part of his government’s vision to develop an export-oriented economy.

The prime minister told the delegation that the government was making efforts to ensure the production of export quality agricultural products.

He said it was for the first time that the government was calling for the consistency of the policies as the subjects of the national economy and public welfare were above politics.

The participants of the meeting said the government’s policies had helped revive the investors’ trust and the pre-budget consultation with the stakeholders was a welcoming step.

Meanwhile, PM Shahbaz Sharif directed the secretary of commerce as well as the secretary of the Board of Investment to ensure immediate resolution of the issues faced by the investors and sought a compliance report within a week.