Meghan Markle showcases Princess Lilibet face on Valentine’s Day

Meghan Markle is full of love as she shred a special photo on Valentine’s Day.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram this Saturday to share a loved-up photo of husband Prince Harry and their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

For the picture, Harry is spotted wearing a grey t-shirt, as he holds Lilibet as the sun set in the background.

Meghan captioned the picture: “These two + Archie = my forever Valentines.”





This comes days after Meghan recently spoke about her days as a Girl Scout.

Speaking at this year's Sundance Film Festival, Meghan said: "It really embeds such great values from the get-go. I was a Girl Scout, my mom was a troupe leader, and I think the value of friendship, of being dedicated to a goal as you can see that in 'Cookie Queens', it’s so reflective of how these girls stick with something that’s important to them and don’t give up."

Earlier, she told Deadline: "And self-belief is an integral value that comes with being a Girl Scout."