'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint shares where he stands politically

Rupert Grint speaks out against rising 'fascism' in politics

Rupert Grint, best known for playing Ron in the Harry Potter franchise, has spoken out against the rise of fascism in politics.



“Obviously, I’m against it. Obviously, I’m against it. But I choose my moments when to speak. But I think yeah, it’s obviously hugely relevant now. You’ll hear from me," he says at the Berlin Film Festival.

The actor also reflects on the HBO Harry Potter reboot, which he says led him to recall his time with the franchise over two decades ago.

“When they were announced, it really took me straight back to ’99,” he tells Variety. “Because it was such an exciting time. I do wish them all the best — it’s such a fun journey. But it’s quite strange and surreal. But it really didn’t feel that long ago that we wrapped.”

The star continues, “It’s a long time, and there are definitely periods where you want to get out of it. It’s a sacrifice, especially when you’re young. But I have no regrets. It was a great time, and I think they’ll have lots of good people around looking after them.”

Grint previously revealed he had written a letter to Alistair Stout, who is set to play Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter show.