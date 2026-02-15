Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spotted on date night on Valentine’s Day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are painting the town red with their love.

The husband and wife stepped out all smiles for a dinner date at Funke in Beverly Hills, reports PEOPLE.

The couple kept it casual as Meghan brown jacket and black pants, while Harry paired a black jacket with jeans.

Earlier at the time of her 44th birthday, Meghan praised the restaurant for a standout dining experience.

Turning to her Instagram, Meghan captioned the post: "This dinner last night at @funke_la with the culinary mastery of @evanfunke and his team is in the top five meals of my life. Extraordinary Thank you for a standout dining experience."

This comes days after Meghan recently spoke about her days as a Girl Scout.

Speaking at this year's Sundance Film Festival, Meghan said: "It really embeds such great values from the get-go. I was a Girl Scout, my mom was a troupe leader, and I think the value of friendship, of being dedicated to a goal as you can see that in 'Cookie Queens', it’s so reflective of how these girls stick with something that’s important to them and don’t give up."

Earlier, she told Deadline: "And self-belief is an integral value that comes with being a Girl Scout."