BOI seeks Chinese solar investment

ISLAMABAD: The government is committed to provide ideal environment for Chinese investors in clean energy projects, said federal minister and chairman Board of investment (BOI) Chaudhary Salik Hussain in a meeting with China Energy International Group on Saturday.

The minister said Pakistan's growing economy required low cost electricity in the long run. He proposed a solar powered water treatment plant for Karachi, and urged Chinese investors to establish a solar panel manufacturing plant in Pakistan.

Hussain stated that government would ensure import of low cost solar panels for general masses. He was of the view that Chinese investment in solar energy would generate employment opportunities in country and would contribute in economic growth.

The minister was informed that Energy China had delivered about 23 mega projects in last three decades with a value of over $15 billion. Hussain appreciated China Energy’s proposed projects of 1.5 Giga Watt of solar power projects worth $1.96 billion of investment.